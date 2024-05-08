Who is the Centre County high school boys athlete of the week? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season moves on in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s polls, which cover sports action from April 22-May 5, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday. There are six nominations in the boys’ poll this week from four different schools.

Luke Duckworth, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Luke Duckworth threw a one-hitter in his team’s 12-0 win over Line Mountain on April 22. Duckworth struck out six batters and didn’t give up a walk in the team’s shutout win, while also hitting a home run and a double at the plate.

Jake Hall, State College baseball

State College’s Jake Hall had four hits over two games in wins over Mid Penn opponent Chambersburg, driving in four runs out of the leadoff spot to push State High to a 7-5 record just over midway through the conference season.

John Meyer, Penns Valley baseball

Penns Valley’s John Meyer had hits in all four at bats against Central Cambria and pitched six innings for the Rams in a 6-4 win that ended the team’s 11-game losing streak on April 26.

Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte star Trevor Johnson dominated at the plate from April 22-28 in three games. Johnson hit .750 over the stretch — along with a .786 on-base percentage — with three singles, a triple, and two home runs. He also drove in eight runs while scoring eight of his own and drawing five walks.

Tyler Mast and Greyson Kimler, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Tyler Mast and Greyson Kimler both placed third at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic in the javelin and 300 hurdles, respectively. Mast threw for 154 feet, 8 inches, and Kimler had a season best 41.43 in the hurdles.

Josh Brown, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte’s Josh Brown had a big week at the plate for the Raiders from April 29-May 5. He earned hits in five of his nine at-bats, scoring three runs while posting a .667 on-base percentage.