PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Central High Softball team continued their red-hot streak Monday night, defeating Auburn 5-1 to win the AHSAA Area 4-7A Championship. Both teams will advance to the regionals starting next week. The win was Central’s 40th win in a row. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.

