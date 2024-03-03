Advertisement

Celtics vs. Warriors: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

Justin Quinn
·1 min read

The Boston Celtics will face off with the team that sent them home from the 2022 NBA Finals for the second and final time this season at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. Whether Boston can finally exorcise some demons after losing to the Golden State Warriors in embarrassing fashion may ultimately matter little to the Celtics’ pursuit of a title.

But the cloud of the ’22 Finals being blown away in emphatic fashion would go a long way towards making the path to Banner 18 look wider. Even with the Warriors currently lingering at the edge of the Western Conference play-in picture, Boston fans are right to fear Stephen Curry and Co. until they know they don’t need to anymore.

Injuries on both sides of the court could deflate this potentially epic matchup, but this could shape up to be one of the most important games of the season in terms of momentum heading into the playoffs.

How to watch or stream, start time, broadcast channels

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 3/3/24

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ABC

  • Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

