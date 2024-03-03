Celtics vs. Warriors: Prediction, preview, how to watch, stream, start

The Boston Celtics will face off with the team that sent them home from the 2022 NBA Finals for the second and final time this season at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. Whether Boston can finally exorcise some demons after losing to the Golden State Warriors in embarrassing fashion may ultimately matter little to the Celtics’ pursuit of a title.

But the cloud of the ’22 Finals being blown away in emphatic fashion would go a long way towards making the path to Banner 18 look wider. Even with the Warriors currently lingering at the edge of the Western Conference play-in picture, Boston fans are right to fear Stephen Curry and Co. until they know they don’t need to anymore.

Injuries on both sides of the court could deflate this potentially epic matchup, but this could shape up to be one of the most important games of the season in terms of momentum heading into the playoffs.

New ep of Celtics Lab on YouTube, via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪📺 The 10 biggest questions facing the Celtics with special guest @jakeissenberg Sponsored by: @PrizePicks https://t.co/3tPP4cDKhZ — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) February 28, 2024

How to watch or stream, start time, broadcast channels

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 3/3/24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

On Bill Russell, the original sneaker free agent https://t.co/bybC9pCjHD pic.twitter.com/vGzo7zq5sk — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 29, 2024

