Celtics sign two way big man Neemias Queta to full roster spot

The mystery of what the Boston Celtics will do with their final open regular roster spot has been solved. Per a release by the Celtics, Boston will sign two way big man Neemias Queta to a regular NBA contract. As is the usual Celtics policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed to the media.

In the 26 games he has appeared in for Boston at the NBA level as a two way player, Queta has put up 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.4 minutes per game. His best game with the Celtics was scoring a career-high 14 points and a dozen rebounds vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 23, and also put up a 10-point, 10-board double-double against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19.

The first Portuguese player in NBA history, the Lisbon native played his college ball for Utah State, and played for the Sacramento Kings after being drafted by them with the 39th overall pick.

New episode of @CelticsLab on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS



We caught up with @Ky_Carlin for what Embiid’s return means for a potential Celtics-76rs playoff series.



Plus, how to react when you’re overreacting



🍀🧪🫛 on 📺: https://t.co/CBUQT0f0rs



Sponsored by: @PrizePicks — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) April 3, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire