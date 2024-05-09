Celtic captain McGregor urges Hoops to 'stay calm' against Rangers

Old Firm warning: Celtic captain Callum McGregor (ANDY BUCHANAN)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has warned his side to keep their cool when they face Rangers in the cauldron of the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are three points above Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the table, and have a better goal difference, with just three games to go.

But McGregor said there would be no question of Celtic playing defensively in front of their home crowd at Celtic Park.

"I don't think that's the type of team that we are," he told Celtic TV. "We are much, much better when we are on the front foot and aggressive, try and control the ball. I think that's when we are at our best."

He added: "We have just got to stay calm and focus on doing our jobs. Sometimes you can get over-emotional. You understand what the game means in the context of the season but if we focus on performance and working as hard as we possibly can for each other and the supporters, then straight away the energy level goes up.

"I think when we take the game to a level and intensity that teams struggle to live with, that's when we play our best football."

The 30-year-old has a long and successful history in Old Firm games and will likely experience another one when Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

"I love them," said the Scotland midfielder. "If you don't enjoy them, then you are going to struggle to play at a big club like this.

"So over the years it's fair to say you build up more experience and, when you are in the middle of it, you have to enjoy the fight and the battle of it. And generally when you do that you have positive experiences."

