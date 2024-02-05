Celebrate Nick Saban's epic career at Alabama football with our 192-page commemorative book

Nick Saban's legendary Alabama football tenure spanned 17 seasons, six national championships and nine SEC titles. And now you can relive Saban's rise to becoming the greatest college football coach of all-time with an exclusive book from The Tuscaloosa News and USA TODAY Network.

Packed with expert storytelling and stunning action photography, "Nick Saban: A career that changed Alabama football forever" chronicles Saban's coaching rise, culminating with an unmatched run with the Crimson Tide.

BUY THE BOOK: Here's how to buy our commemorative Nick Saban book today and save $10

This commemorative, 192-page hardcover book features in-depth profiles on Saban, his family and once and for all ranks his best players, teams and games since taking over the Alabama program in 2007. Contributing writers include Cecil Hurt, Chase Goodbread, Nick Kelly and a host of other writers from the USA TODAY Network.

The book, in partnership with Pediment Publishing, retails at $44.95. It will ship in late March, in plenty of time to make it the perfect gift on Mother's Day and Father's Day for the Alabama fan in your life.

Preorder today and save 25% at checkout at SabanBook.com.

How to buy

What: "Nick Saban: A career that changed Alabama football forever"

Publisher: Pediment Books; hardcover, 192 pages.

Price: $39.95, plus tax and shipping.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Celebrate Nick Saban's epic Alabama football career with our new book