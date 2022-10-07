The Cowboys added running back Tony Pollard to the practice report Friday. He did not practice because of an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Pollard is playing a career-high 45 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and he has totaled 43 touches for 233 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys also list receiver CeeDee Lamb as questionable, though he said Thursday that he would play Sunday. Lamb was added to the report Thursday with a groin injury.

He was limited in Friday’s practice after not practicing Thursday.

Offensive lineman Jason Peters injured his chest, and the Cowboys list him as doubtful. He could miss multiple games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) won’t play for a fourth consecutive week. Cooper Rush will start.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) are questionable.

CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard are questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk