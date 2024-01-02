Cedric Tillman by the numbers against New York

Cleveland (11-5) defeated New York (6-10), 37-20, Thursday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio during Week 17.

Former Vol Cedric Tillman recorded one reception for eight yards against the Jets. He was targeted four times.

Tillman played wide receiver at Tennessee from 2018-22 for head coaches Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

He recorded 109 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns and averaged 14.9 yards per reception at Tennessee.

Tillman is one of nine Tennessee players in school history to record a 200-yard receiving game. He recorded 10 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown against Georgia.

Cleveland will next play Sunday at Cincinnati. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

