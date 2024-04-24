Cedric Doumbe gets new opponent for Bellator Champions Series in Paris

In a week that included both a fight booking announcement and cancellation news in a two-day stretch, Cedric Doumbe is officially back on the schedule on Day 3.

With Derek Anderson out, Doumbe (5-1) now faces former LFA champion Jaleel Willis (16-5) at Bellator Champions Series: Paris, the promotion announced Wednesday. The event takes place May 17 at Accor Arena in Paris.

Willis, 32, has a 4-3 record in Bellator. A proud representative of Memphis, Tenn., Willis worked his way into the promotion in 2020 after 15 fights on the regional scene. After back-to-back wins over Mark Lemminger and Maycon Mendonca, Willis lost consecutive fights by submission to Mukhamed Berkhamov and Sabah Homasi. He bounced back with a win over Kyle Crutchmer before he was knocked out by Ramazan Kuramagomedov in June.

Doumbe, 31, looks to get back in the win column after a controversial loss to Baysangur Chamsoudinov in March. The defeat came when Doumbe allegedly stepped on a splinter in the cage and tried to signal referee Marc Goddard that something was wrong. The sequence lead to confusion and Goddard waved off the fight. The loss was Doumbe’s first and came after a massive nine-second knockout win in his PFL debut against Jordan Zebo in September.

With the change, the Bellator Champion Series: Paris lineup includes:

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – for bantamweight title

Cedric Doumbe vs. Jaleel Willis

Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Yves Landu

Archie Colgan vs. Thibault Gouti

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Louis Sutherland vs. Slim Trabelsi

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Mike Shipman

Aspen Ladd vs. Katerina Shakalova

Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fonte

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.

