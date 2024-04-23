PFL’s Derek Anderson shares graphic injury photo after alleged hit-and-run, out of Cedric Doumbe fight
One moment, Derek Anderson is set to fight Cedric Doumbe. The next, he’s the victim of an alleged hit-and-run.
Hours after the Doumbe fight booking was officially announced for Bellator Champions Series: Paris, Anderson on Tuesday posted a graphic image of a foot injury on Instagram, indicating he was involved in a hit-and-run. The photo of Anderson’s mangled foot appears to have been taken on the side of the road shortly after the alleged incident.
With BCS: Paris less than a month away May 17, Anderson (17-4-1) said he won’t be able to compete. Doumbe vs. Anderson was slated to co-headline the event at Accor Arena.
It’s unclear if Doumbe (5-1) will remain on the card to fight a replacement opponent.
News of the lost Doumbe-Anderson co-headliner comes on the heels of BCS: Paris losing its original main event after lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov’s title defense against Alexander Shabliy was scrapped due to an injury to Nurmagomedov. The fight is expected to be rebooked in the near future.
With the change, the Bellator Champions Series: Paris lineup includes:
MAIN CARD:
Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – for bantamweight title
Cedric Doumbe vs. TBA
Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis
Jonas Bilharinho vs. Yves Landu
Archie Colgan vs. Thibault Gouti
PRELIMINARY CARD:
Louis Sutherland vs. Slim Trabelsi
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi
Imamshafi Aliev vs. Mike Shipman
Aspen Ladd vs. Katerina Shakalova
Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes