PFL’s Derek Anderson shares graphic injury photo after alleged hit-and-run, out of Cedric Doumbe fight

One moment, Derek Anderson is set to fight Cedric Doumbe. The next, he’s the victim of an alleged hit-and-run.

Hours after the Doumbe fight booking was officially announced for Bellator Champions Series: Paris, Anderson on Tuesday posted a graphic image of a foot injury on Instagram, indicating he was involved in a hit-and-run. The photo of Anderson’s mangled foot appears to have been taken on the side of the road shortly after the alleged incident.

With BCS: Paris less than a month away May 17, Anderson (17-4-1) said he won’t be able to compete. Doumbe vs. Anderson was slated to co-headline the event at Accor Arena.

It’s unclear if Doumbe (5-1) will remain on the card to fight a replacement opponent.

News of the lost Doumbe-Anderson co-headliner comes on the heels of BCS: Paris losing its original main event after lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov’s title defense against Alexander Shabliy was scrapped due to an injury to Nurmagomedov. The fight is expected to be rebooked in the near future.

With the change, the Bellator Champions Series: Paris lineup includes:

MAIN CARD:

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – for bantamweight title

Cedric Doumbe vs. TBA

Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Yves Landu

Archie Colgan vs. Thibault Gouti

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Louis Sutherland vs. Slim Trabelsi

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Mike Shipman

Aspen Ladd vs. Katerina Shakalova

Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes

