CBS Sports projects Wednesday night ACC-SEC matchups

The college basketball experts over at CBS Sports have weighed in on this week’s ACC-SEC Challenge matchups, and the jury is split on how the Gators will fare against Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

David Cobb, Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish all picked the Demon Deacons straight-up and to cover the four-point spread in favor of the Gators. Jerry Palm and Cameron Salerno took the Gators, both straight-up and with the points.

Although the article reads in favor of Florida, the majority of the crew picked Wake Forest.

“Wake Forest will face its third SEC opponent of the season Wednesday when they host Florida. The Demon Deacons have already suffered losses to Georgia and LSU this season and this should be a golden opportunity to get a key win on their resume before conference play starts next month.

“Florida is coming off a close loss to Baylor in the NIT Season Tip-Off and this will mark its fourth ACC opponent they have faced this season after going 2-1 against Virginia, Florida State and Pitt.”

The Gators have impressed early on but have yet to secure that signature win necessary to jump into the top 25. Beating Wake Forest might not do the trick either, but losing wouldn’t be good for Florida’s playoff résumé.

The group also favored Virginia over Texas A&M, Duke over Arkansas, Auburn over Virginia Tech, Florida State over Georgia and Vanderbilt over Boston College, unanimously.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire