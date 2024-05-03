CB Max Melton is a grade-A selection in Round 2 for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected cornerback Max Melton in Round 2 of the NFL draft last week. It was the third of 12 eventual selections in the draft.

Their pick of receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was an A-plus selection at no. 4 overall and defensive lineman Darius Robinson was an exciting selection at the end of the first round.

Their pick of Melton was another grade-A pick.

The Cardinals originally had the 35th overall pick and, after how the first round played out, they would have their pick of some of the best cornerback prospects in the draft.

Projected first-round corners Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid Mckinstry were on the board. But then they traded back to No. 43 overall, picking up an extra third-round pick. DeJean and McKinstry went 40th and 41st.

That was cause for alarm until they took Melton.

Although he played for a Rutgers program that, at 7-6 in 2023, had its first winning season since 2014, his play an athleticism made him a popular value prospect. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar had him in his top 50 prospects.

He is nearly as tall as DeJean and has longer arms. He tested better athletically.

He picked off multiple passes in three straight seasons and had 21 pass breakups over that span.

He matched up against Harrison when Rutgers played Ohio State and covered him well.

He also was a four-year gunner on special teams and blocked four punts in his college career.

He can play inside and out, giving the Cardinals versatility.

Plus, he was a greater value pick.

The Cardinals could have taken DeJean or McKinstry at No. 35. Instead, they got Melton and tight end Tip Reiman, the player they selected the extra third-round pick they got in the trade back.

Melton’s upside is as great as those other two corners and they got an additional player as a result.

The Cardinals deserve an ‘A’ for their selection of Melton.

