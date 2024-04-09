CB Logan Ryan thanks Patriots in retirement announcement

Former New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan announced his retirement on Tuesday. He made the announcement on X.

Ryan was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He had a four-year career in New England, making 40 starts in 64 games. He recorded 243 combined tackles and 13 interceptions during his time with the Patriots.

New England was far from his only stop. He spent two years with the Tennessee Titans beginning in 2017 and then joined the New York Giants in 2020. He then spent one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 season.

All told, he tallied 755 combined tackles and 19 interceptions in an 11-year career.

“I am officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Man, what a great career. What a ride it was, beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are,” said Ryan. “Shout out to my friends, my family, my teammates—all those that supported me, man. I tried to play the right way. I tried to play my hardest at all times. Shout out to the New England Patriots. Thank you for drafting me, believing in me, making me a two-time Super Bowl champion.”

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

Ryan was a dependable player in the New England secondary during his time with the organization. He was able to forge a career in a league that is both fast-moving and often times unforgiving.

There is certainly something to be said about that.

