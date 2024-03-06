Cavs rally from 22 down, win critical last-second challenge to stun Celtics, snap 11-game winning streak

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) celebrates a three point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Cleveland Cavaliers cooled off the scorching Boston Celtics in stunning fashion on Tuesday.

Sparked by backup Dean Wade, the Cavs rallied from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit then saw a last-second foul of Jayson Tatum overturned to beat the Celtics, 105-104, snapping Boston's 11-game win streak.

The Cavaliers trailed, 93-71 with 9 minutes left, then reeled off a 34-11 run to close the fourth quarter capped by a Wade dunk with 19 seconds remaining. With Boston leading 104-103 in the game's final 30 seconds, Darius Garland drove to the basket for a contested layup. He missed, but Wade was there for the putback to give the Cavs the lead and send the Cleveland crowd into a frenzy.

DEAN WADE PUTBACK DUNK FOR THE LEAD

For a moment, Tatum appeared to play spoiler on the other end. The Celtics All-Star pulled up for a fadeaway jumpshot in the game's final seconds. He missed, but a whistle blew with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Officials ruled that Garland fouled Tatum on the shot, which would have put the 82.9% free-throw shooter on the line with a chance to win the game.

Darius Garland was whistled for a shooting foul on Jayson Tatum's potential game-winner.



After review, Tatum was called for an offensive foul for kicking his leg out!



Thoughts?

Garland barely touched Tatum after the ball was released. He then collided with Tatum's leg as Tatum fell to the floor. The Cavs didn't like the call, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff used his challenge. Garland's collision with Tatum's leg proved crucial in the outcome of the game.

Tense finish in Cleveland.



With the Cavs leading by 1, Darius Garland is called for a foul, which would send Jayson Tatum to the line for 2 with under a second left.



But after a review, the call is overturned. Cleveland wins. The Celtics led by 22 points in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/AeHFnWrYwD — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 6, 2024

Upon review, officials determined that that there was no foul on the pivotal play. Official Zachary Zarba announced that "the leg kick by the right leg of Tatum was deemed to make contact with Garland, where otherwise contact would not have have happened. Therefore the ruling on the floor is overturned."

Officials didn't call an offensive foul on Tatum, so the Celtics and Cavaliers jumped it up at center court with 0.7 seconds remaining. The Celtics won the tip, but there wasn't enough time on the clock to call a timeout. The game was over, and the Cavs escaped with a stunner on their home court.

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 40-21 to move within half a game of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings. The first-place Celtics dropped to 48-13, but remain in full control of the conference, 7.5 games ahead of the Bucks. If that was a second-round playoff preview, we're in for a thriller.

The Cavs entered Tuesday's game with injuries to key players. All-Star Donovan Mitchell missed a third-straight game with a bone bruise in his left knee. The injury required a platelet-rich plasma injection on Monday, and the Cavaliers announced that he would miss at least three games. Max Strus missed the game with a knee strain.

Then in the third quarter, forward Evan Mobley went down with an apparent left ankle injury after twisting his ankle on a dunk.

Evan Mobley rolled his ankle coming down from a dunk and immediately went into the locker room.



He will not return vs. Celtics.



Evan Mobley rolled his ankle coming down from a dunk and immediately went into the locker room.

He will not return vs. Celtics.

He was able to limp to the locker room, but did not return to the game. His status beyond Tuesday wasn't immediately clear.

The Celtics led 69-62 at the time of Mobley's injury and extended that edge to 87-61 to end the third quarter. A 6-0 run to start the fourth seemingly put Boston in full control of the game.

But Wade had other ideas. The reserve guard who entered Tuesday averaging 5.1 points per game reeled off 20 fourth-quarter points to lead the Cleveland rally. He hit two 3-pointers in three possessions to halt the Celtics run. With 2:35 left in the game, his fifth 3-pointer of the quarter gave the Cavs their first lead of the second half at 102-99.

CAVS TAKE THE LEAD.



Dean Wade's got 18 PTS on 5/5 3PM in the 4Q 😲



CAVS TAKE THE LEAD.

Dean Wade's got 18 PTS on 5/5 3PM in the 4Q

Celtics-Cavs on TNT

Then came the putback dunk that put the Cavs ahead for good. In the end, Wade tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals after entering the fourth quarter with three points. He shot 8 of 11 from the field including 6 of 9 from 3-point distance.