Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is questionable with a calf strain for Game 4 against the Celtics

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable for Monday night’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after he strained his left calf in the closing minutes of Cleveland’s loss on Saturday.

Mitchell, who has been dealing with a sore left knee for months, got hurt in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 106-93 win in Game 3.

He received some treatment on the bench during a timeout but clearly was slowed during game action. With the Celtics up by 13 points and closing out the win, Mitchell left the court in the final two minutes and went to the locker room.

Mitchell scored 33 points as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the series. The 27-year-old, who is in his second postseason with Cleveland, is averaging 31.7 points in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The five-time All-Star has averaged 36.8 points in his last five games. He scored 50 in a Game 6 loss to Orlando in the first round.

Mitchell played in just 55 games this season after being slowed by the left knee injury. He sat out 16 of Cleveland’s final 24 games in the regular season.

The Cavs have been playing without starting center Jarrett Allen, who missed six straight games with a rib injury. Allen hasn’t been able to play since getting hurt in Cleveland’s first-round series against the Magic.

Top-seeded Boston remains without center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury.

