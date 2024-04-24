Catfish stocking begins at Neighborhood Fishin' lakes

Apr. 23—AUSTIN — Spring has arrived and that means catfish angling is back at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Neighborhood Fishin' lakes across the state. The program gives friends and families the opportunity to reel in catfish close to home and participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation.

According to a news release, on April 12, TPWD will resume stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin' lakes, including five in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

"Neighborhood Fishin' lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas, so Texans don't have to travel far to have a great experience," Marcos DeJesus, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Region Three Director, said in the release. "Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you've never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member."

Each lake will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October — with a brief pause during the heat of August — to ensure there are plenty of angling opportunities for everyone throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Neighborhood Fishin' lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, shoreline access, restrooms, lighting and other recreational amenities in addition to fishing.

Anglers can keep up to five fish of any kind (all species combined) per day with one black bass 14 inches or greater in length. Youth under 17 do not need a fishing license, but adults who fish these sites do need a license., which can be purchased for as little as $11 for "one-day, all-water" access. All proceeds go toward management of the fisheries, providing access and conservation of Texas fish and their habitats.

To find a Neighborhood Fishin' lake near you as well as tips on how to fish, where to purchase fishing gear or licenses, fishing regulations or to sign up for email updates, visit www.neighborhoodfishin.org.

Neighborhood Fishin' is supported by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation through donations from Gulf States Toyota and Phillips 66 as well as local government bodies across the state.