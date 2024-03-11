Carter Coughlin re-signs with Giants

The Giants said goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney on Monday, but linebacker Carter Coughlin is staying with the team.

Coughlin announced on social media that he will be back with the Giants for a fifth season. There's no word on any terms of his new contract.

Coughlin was a 2020 seventh-round pick and he saw time on defense during his rookie season, but he's been almost exclusively on special teams for the last three years. He has 41 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 55 career games.

The Giants have also agreed to deals with guard Jon Runyan Jr. and running back Devin Singletary during a busy Monday.