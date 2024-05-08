Carpenter hits homer in Redbirds loss to Norfolk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds began a 13-game homestand and a six-game series with a 9-4 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Matt Carpenter provided the highlight of the night with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning in his first MLB Rehab Appearance since 2019. Carpenter finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. Including carpenter, three Memphis batters recorded a two-hit night. Right fielder Jordan Walker also went 2-for-3 with a walk, third baseman Jared Young went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits, walked four and struck out four in his 5.2-inning start. The right-handed pitcher allowed all five runs in his first 1.2 innings of work, then stranded five baserunners in his next 4.0 scoreless innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and six-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday, May 8 with first pitch for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

