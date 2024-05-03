Cardinals have a top-10 draft class, per draft grade GPA

The Arizona Cardinals had the largest class of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting 12 players overall. They also had one of the highest-graded classes.

Based on a calculated grade-point average for all NFL teams, based on the grades given through 20 different writers and publications, the Cardinals’ draft class is a top-10 class.

In a ranking of the “GPA” of all 32 NFL teams, the Cardinals came in No. 6 overall with a 3.61 GPA.

Their grades ranged from A-plus to B-minus.

There is a lot to like about the Cardinals’ draft. Their first pick was receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is destined to be a star. Running back Trey Benson in the third round is being lauded as a steal, while the selection of cornerbacks Max Melton and Elijah Jones in the third and fourth rounds set them up for one to start with Garrett Williams and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Tight end Tip Reiman looks like he will play as the Cardinals’ blocking tight end. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson should be their third safety for dime and big nickel defenses.

And that doesn’t include their second first-round pick, defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who should be a rotational player on their remade defensive line.

They still have to prove themselves over the next months and seasons, but optimism abounds for this new draft class.

