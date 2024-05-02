All 32 NFL teams’ 2024 draft grades, ranked by GPA

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft last weekend, publications, writers and analysts everywhere began grading every team’s draft class.

Who gets an A, a B or lower?

The Arizona Cardinals were given pretty universally high grades, which partially comes because they had so many selections. They had 12 selections, more than any other team.

While we have seen a few grades for the Cardinals, thanks to a guy named Rene Bugner on Twitter/X, we know where the Cardinals rank comparatively with the rest of the NFL.

He compiled 20 publications’ draft grades and gave each team an average grade, a GPA, like in school, and then ranked every team.

Below are the full rankings. The Cardinals are in the top 10.

