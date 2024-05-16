Cardinals sign CB Elijah Jones, drafted in Round 3, to rookie deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced another rookie signing. The latest of their 12 draft picks to sign their rookie deal is third-round pick Elijah Jones, a cornerback out of Boston College selected with the 90th pick overall.

His deal is four years in length.

Jones was the second of three cornerbacks and four defensive backs the Cardinals selected in the 2024 draft.

He is long and very athletic, at almost 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds. He is already 24 years old.

He ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at the combine and posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap and 131-inch broad jump.

He was very productive getting his hands on the ball. Last season, he had five interceptions in only nine games and broke up 28 passes in 20 games over his final two seasons at Boston College.

With his signing, the Cardinals have only four draft picks remaining unsigned — first-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson, third-round pick Trey Benson and fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor Demerson.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire