New Jersey mayor apologizes to Jason and Kylie Kelce after video of fan confrontation goes viral

Kylie and Jason Kelce reportedly had a bad experience during their date night. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A date night gone wrong for Jason and Kylie Kelce has resulted in an apology from an elected official.

Michael Collins, the mayor of the shoreline town of Margate, New Jersey, issued the statement Wednesday after video of a resident's confrontation with the retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife went viral.

Collins offered to personally pay for dinner for a redo date night:

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend. As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

Confirmed details are sparse on what happened over the weekend. The only available video, obtained by a podcast called "Word to the Wise," shows Kylie and a woman yelling at each other face-to-face in a parking lot as Jason stands off to the side.

"I don't care who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town. You'll never be allowed in this town again," the unidentified woman says, leading to a response of "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

The podcast claims the woman requested a photo with Jason and Kylie while they were in traffic and was told no, then grew belligerent. Meanwhile, one Philadelphia blogger reports that the couple were accommodating to people on the beach over the weekend, but politely declined the photo because they were on a date night. They reportedly went into the nearby restaurant after the woman started screaming and Kylie responded.

None of the Kelces have publicly commented on the incident.

The Kelces have been grappling with an increased level of fame over the past year through Jason's brother Travis' relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Already well known in football circles, with both brothers likely to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the Kelces have been seemingly everywhere on social media and advertisements.

There have been benefits to that attention, such as massively increased viewership for their "New Heights" podcast. While she isn't as public as her husband and brother-in-law, Kylie has also become a popular personality, to the point that she delivered the commencement address at her alma mater earlier this month.

Of course, there has been negative attention as well, including a recent online run-in between Jason and a detractor over Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement address.