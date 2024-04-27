Cardinals double up at CB on Day 2, select Elijah Jones 90th overall
The Arizona Cardinals ended up using all four of their third-round picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
Using the 90th pick of the draft, they selected cornerback Elijah Jones out of Boston College, the second cornerback pick the Cardinals made on Day 2 after selecting Max Melton in the second round.
Jones is long and athletic, and his on-ball production is incredible.
He had five interceptions last season in only nine games, missing the final four with a non-injury issue. He had 28 passes defensed over the last two seasons in 20 games.
He is almost 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. He is already 24 years old.
He ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at the combine and posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap and 131-inch broad jump.
