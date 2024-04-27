Cardinals double up at CB on Day 2, select Elijah Jones 90th overall

The Arizona Cardinals ended up using all four of their third-round picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Using the 90th pick of the draft, they selected cornerback Elijah Jones out of Boston College, the second cornerback pick the Cardinals made on Day 2 after selecting Max Melton in the second round.

Jones is long and athletic, and his on-ball production is incredible.

He had five interceptions last season in only nine games, missing the final four with a non-injury issue. He had 28 passes defensed over the last two seasons in 20 games.

He is almost 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. He is already 24 years old.

He ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at the combine and posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap and 131-inch broad jump.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire