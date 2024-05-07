Cardinals infielder Carpenter set to make rehab appearance with Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is scheduled to appear in an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Memphis Redbirds for a portion of the upcoming May 7-12 homestand at AutoZone Park.

Carpenter, who batted .300 in 130 with Memphis in 2011, is scheduled to make his first appearance at AutoZone Park since August 2, 2019. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for this week’s series against the Norfolk Tides here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.