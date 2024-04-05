Cardinals hosting WR Rome Odunze for official visit

The Arizona Cardinals had LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers in for an official top-30 visit on Tuesday. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his Friday.

The other of the consensus top three receivers in the 2024 NFL draft is Washington’s Rome Odunze. He has one with the Cardinals as well.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, after Odunze met with the Chicago Bears, he was next scheduled to have his official visit with the Cardinals.

Odunze is 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. After a 75-catch, 1,145-yards season in 2022, he had 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Huskies.

He has size and athleticism. He is a 50-50 ball merchant, consistently winning on contested plays. He reminds some analysts of Larry Fitzgerald (although that is certainly an unfair comparison). He is expected to be drafted in the first 10 selections.

The Cardinals own the fourth overall pick. Odunze could be a target with that selection or could be an option if they decide to trade back out of the selection.

The NFL draft begins April 25.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire