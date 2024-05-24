Can't Wait For Saturday | Fickell looking to transfer quarterback to boost struggling offense

May 23—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Between now and May 29, I am continuing to count down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke threw for 25 scores and only six picks as a sophomore. The second season with Luke Fickell should be more settled than the first, which included drastic changes in the the team's style.

OK, who scheduled Alabama to visit Camp Randall? At least Nick Saban isn't still in charge of the Crimson Tide. The Badgers also visit Southern California and Iowa and host Oregon and Penn State. The offense was struggling before Braelon Allen left early for the NFL. There are concerns about the defense.