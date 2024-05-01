Canelo Alvarez goes off on ‘f*cking p*ssy’ Oscar De La Hoya, separated mid-press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya had to be separated by security at Wednesday’s press conference for Alvarez’s title fight against Jaime Munguia.

De La Hoya, who promotes Munguia under Golden Boy, took several shots at Alvarez during his introductory speech at their pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas, claiming that Alvarez was built by Golden Boy and that he’s responsible for his rise in boxing – something Alvarez didn’t take kindly.

“You don’t feel what you’re saying, motherf*cker,” Alvarez told his former promoter. “You have to read it. They write it for you. They write it for you, motherf*cker. They have to write for him what he’s going to say to this f*cking p*ssy. You don’t write anything, you idiot.

“You don’t do sh*t. You’re a dumbass, that’s what you are. You’re a dumbass. There’s people doing everything behind the scenes. You’re just the image. You’re an idiot, motherf*cker.”

‼️ Canelo Alvarez GETS UP AND GOES AFTER Oscar De La Hoya in response to his comments at the final press conference ahead of his fight vs Jaime Munguia on Saturday night… [🎥 @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/X3RuhsU4Ob — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 1, 2024

Alvarez stood up from his chair and approached De La Hoya, but was almost immediately stopped by security, who deescalated the situation.

Alvarez fights Mungia this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on DAZN Pay-Per-View. Alavrez, arguably the biggest star in boxing, defends his undisputed 168-pound championship against Mungia, who’s unbeaten his career.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie