Candace Parker's 'Next Chapter' Includes A New Role At Adidas

Candace Parker is ready for her "next chapter."

Just a week after announcing she's retiring from the WNBA, the former Las Vegas Aces star is embarking on a new journey as the president of Adidas women's basketball.

After an impressive 16 years in the WNBA, Parker is ready for a "new chapter" in her career. During her time in the league, the two-time WNBA MVP won titles with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, the Chicago Sky in 2021, and the Aces in 2023.

She became the first woman to have a signature basketball shoe with Adidas in 2010, and now she's ready to embark on the journey as president of women's basketball for the brand.

"I said to [Adidas], 'I don't want to be a mascot,'" she said in an interview, according to ESPN. "I really want to be in the meetings, and I want to be a part of making decisions."

Adidas basketball global GM Eric Wise said in a statement, "In her new role as President, Parker will collaborate with the brand to create a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women's sports. The WNBA legend will leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale."

Candace Parker's 'Next Chapter' At Adidas

Parker and Adidas shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

"The Next Chapter. After 16 years as a brand partner, we’re honored to announce Candace Parker as President of Adidas Women’s Basketball," the caption reads.

“'This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. it’s about fostering a movement focused on representation, access and innovation.' - Ace."

Many fans instantly dropped into the comments to congratulate Parker on her new role.

"The GOAT! Women’s basketball is up!" one person wrote. Another added, "That’s what’s up, definitely G.O.A.T Status. I gotta, be honest with you Ace with what you’re doing. You’re definitely making big opportunities for the women’s sport of basketball. Bigger arenas, bigger forums bigger platforms!"

The WNBA commented, "1 of 1" and the Aces simply commented with heart emojis.

Candace Parker Recently Announced Her Retirement From The League

Not long after this year's WNBA Draft, Parker shared that she was bidding farewell to the court in an emotional social media post.

"I'm retiring. I promised I'd never cheat the game and that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants one more, but it's time," she wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of her as a child holding a basketball. "My HEART and body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Her caption continued, "I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love. What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her."

Candace Parker's Foot Injury 'Isn't Cooperating' But That Doesn't Mean She's Done With Basketball

She also talked about an injury that "isn't cooperating" and that "it's no fun playing in pain." She explained that she's endured 10 surgeries in her career and that "it's no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN."

Because of her love of the "little orange ball" that began at 13, her "world goes 'round."

"The highs are unmatched and the lows taught me lessons. On and off the court I’m proud I’ve always been true and stayed true to ME, even when it wasn’t popular," she continued.

"I’m grateful that for 16 years I PLAYED A GAME for a living and DESPITE all the injuries, I hooped. I’m grateful for family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors, trainers and fans who made this journey so special."

Her caption continued to explain that while she's retiring from playing, she is a "business" and far from done with the sport.

"In the meantime, know I'M A BUSINESS, man, not a businessman," she wrote. "This is the beginning…I’m attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both a NBA and WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, dominoes (sorry babe it’s going to get more real) with the same intensity and focus I did basketball."

'Parker Staring 5 Loading'

In December, Parker announced the news of a new baby on the way.

"Parker starting 5 loading! Mama and Mommy are switching from man-2-man to zone defense this spring!" Parker shared in her Instagram caption.

"After four years in the game, we are focused on building our roster. We know this rookie will add to our depth chart and contribute versatility to our team. The rookie will join our current roster consisting of a shooter, point forward, rebounder, and little Tikes rim attacker!"

Her creative announcement grabbed tons of positive attention. In addition to lots of congratulatory messages, many commented on the originality of her announcement.

"Lmbo best caption ever," Alysha Clark of the Aces wrote. Brittany Mahomes added, "THE caption of all captions."