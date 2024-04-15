Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women's hockey world title

Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal on an overtime power play as Canada beat the U.S. 6-5 in the women's hockey world championship final in Utica, New York, on Sunday.

Serdachny scored 5 minutes, 16 seconds, into the extra period as Canada reclaimed the world title after the U.S. won in 2023. Serdachny's goal came with one second left on a power play after the U.S. got called for too many skaters on the ice.

In regulation, the teams traded goals within three minutes of each other in every period and on four occasions total.

It marked the highest-scoring game between the rivals since the U.S. beat Canada 7-5 in the 2015 World Championship final.

Between the Olympics and worlds, 12 of the last 14 finals between the U.S. and Canada have been decided by one goal with nine of those 14 going to overtime.

In Sunday's final, Canadian legend Marie-Philip Poulin scored her first two goals of the tournament. American legend Hilary Knight scored her record-extending 65th career world championship goal.

Alex Carpenter and Laila Edwards also scored for the U.S. to finish the tournament tied for the goals lead with six each. In November, Edwards became the first Black woman to play for the senior national team.

Canada and the U.S. have won every world title since the tournament's inception in 1990 — 13 for Canada (including the first eight) and 10 for the U.S.