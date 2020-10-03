Cam Newton put on COVID-19/reserve list, NFL injury roundup for Week 4

The first three weeks of the NFL season were reasonably smooth, but things have gotten much more complicated in Week 4.

Let’s start with the most recent news — the Patriots placed Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He will be unavailable indefinitely, and will certainly be out for Week 4’s matchup at Kansas City. But there’s also uncertainty if and when that game will be played. Currently, the NFL is looking at Monday or Tuesday, but that could change again depending on test results in the coming days.

It’s a fluid situation and we’ll offer more updates as we have them.

Obviously the Titans and Steelers were already moved to an unexpected Week 4 bye. Below, we’ll tackle the rest of the current injury news as it relates to fantasy football players.

• Bengals feature back Joe Mixon (chest) was added to the injury report Saturday, although there is some optimism that he’ll play against Jacksonville. Gio Bernard is Mixon’s backup.

• Chris Carson (knee) looks like a game-time decision for the match at Miami, though Pete Carroll was optimistic about Carson during the week. Carlos Hyde (shoulder) had a limited session Friday.

• Deebo Samuel (foot) is expected to be available against Philadelphia, but Kyle Shanahan says the plan is to ease Samuel into the offense. George Kittle (knee) is also returning, a big key with Jordan Reed (knee) out for 6-8 weeks. Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are out for another week; Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson will be the primary backs, while Nick Mullens gets another QB start.

• DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) hasn’t practiced all week, but the Cardinals still give him a chance to play against Carolina. At least it’s a 1 pm ET start to give you the most options if you need a sub. Christian Kirk (groin) is listed as questionable. Andy Isabella scored two touchdowns last week and is an intriguing sleeper, though he’s yet to receive a major upgrade in snaps.

• The Falcons won’t have kicker Younghoe Too (groin) for a while, but things are trending upward for Julio Jones (hamstring) and Russell Gage (concussion), who have been able to practice. Calvin Ridley (ankle) missed Thursday’s practice but had a limited session Friday. We’ll see what the team does Saturday, in preparation for its Monday game at Green Bay.

• Leonard Fournette (ankle) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) won’t play against the Chargers, and the team isn’t sure about Scotty Miller (hip/groin).

• As usual, the Eagles team photo is on the injury report. Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) won’t play at San Francisco, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful. Greg Ward, by default, looks like the team’s most reliable wideout.

• Allen Lazard (core surgery) is expected to miss multiple games, a shame after his Week 3 breakout. Davante Adams (hamstring) is on pace to return.

• Michael Thomas (ankle) remains week-to-week; he won’t play at Detroit.

• Terry McLaurin (thigh) had a limited practice Thursday and was rested in full Friday. Check his game-day status before the early games kick off.

• The Raiders aren’t expecting Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) or Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring), lining up Hunter Renfrow as a possible sleeper against Buffalo.

• Dawson Knox (concussion) is expected back for the Bills, and Zack Moss (toe) has a chance to return, after a limited practice week.

• Will Fuller (hamstring) missed partial work Thursday, but returned with a full season Friday.

• Kareem Hunt (groin) missed time this week but the Browns seem to expect him at Dallas.

• Cam Akers (rib) is out another week, which puts Darrell Henderson in a good spot against the Giants.

• Mike Williams (hamstring) won’t play at Tampa Bay and looks week-to-week at this point. He missed the full week of Chargers practice.

• According to Jesse Palmer of NFL Network, there’s a 50-50 chance the Broncos will get Drew Lock back in Week 5.

