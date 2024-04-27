Cam Little is first Arkansas player chosen in 2024 NFL Draft

The wait for an Arkansas Razorback to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected kicker Cam Little in the sixth round (212th overall) of the draft Saturday.

Little opted to forgo his senior year of eligibility for a shot at the draft, a decision that paid off for him. The Moore, Okla. native finished his three-year Arkansas career as the most accurate kicker in program history.

For his career, Little made 53 of 64 field goal attempts for an 82.8 percent success rate and was a perfect 129-for-129 on extra points. He made seven kicks of 50 yards or more, including a career-best 56-yard kick in the Razorbacks’ 27-20 loss at Ole Miss last season. That kick qualified as the seventh-longest field goal in Arkansas history — and the longest since 1988.

Little added a 55-yard field goal the following week at Alabama. It marked the third straight game that Little had made a kick from 50-plus yards.

An All-SEC selection, Little connected on 20 of 24 field goals last season and was 33 of 33 on extra points. He also led the SEC and finished fourth nationally with a touchback percentage of 85.5 percent.

Little was the third kicker chosen in the draft behind Alabama’s Will Reichard (sixth round, 203rd overall by Minnesota) and Stanford’s Joshua Karty (sixth round, 209th overall by the Los Angeles Rams).

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire