Calvary Christian wins 3rd straight GAPPS Softball Championship
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Few things are harder in sports than winning three straight championships. Calvary Christian Softball accomplished that feat Tuesday night defeating The King’s Academy to complete the GAPPS Softball 3-Peat. Calvary swept the best-of-3 series, taking Game 1 13-1, and pitching a shutout in Game 2, winning 18-0. You can watch the highlights and hear from the team in the video player above.
