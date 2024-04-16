Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 overall by Indiana Fever

The picks are in for the Women’s NBA 2024 draft.

The Indiana Fever chose Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark says she will enter the WNBA Draft

Clark holds the record for career points scored in women’s and men’s collegiate basketball.

She will play alongside Aliyah Boston, the South Carolina Gamecocks star who the Fever chose with the first pick last year.

USC’s star this season, Kamilla Cardoso, is heading to the Chicago Sky with the third pick.