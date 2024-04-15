Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, WNBA draft prospects visit Empire State Building

The biggest prospects in the 2024 WNBA draft arrived in New York City for their big moment Monday night but not before a visit to one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

The players visited the Empire State Building in Manhattan early Monday before heading over to Brooklyn for the night's festivities, where the 12 WNBA teams will select their newest additions at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The star-studded draft is headlined by two-time women's college basketball player of the year Caitlin Clark, who is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the top overall pick. Clark began her trip to The Big Apple with an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," delivering a funny bit on "Weekend Update." Another likely top-five pick, Kamilla Cardoso, arrived in New York fresh off a parade Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, to celebrate the Gamecocks' national championship and undefeated season.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the invited prospects to the 2024 WNBA draft visit The Empire State Building in New York City on Monday.

But now all the draft invitees are together, so a tour at one of the country's most famous buildings was a must. The star players, which also included Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson and UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, among others, spent time inside the Empire State Building and also on its legendary observation deck, located on the 86th floor. There, they took in the magnificent Manhattan skyline with views stretching to other boroughs, including Queens and Brooklyn, and on a clear day to five other states.

The 2024 WNBA Draftees headed to the @EmpireStateBldg ahead of their big night 🙌 #WNBADraft



Tune in to ESPN at 7:30pm/ET to see where they land! pic.twitter.com/CfjWNx78GH — WNBA (@WNBA) April 15, 2024

The stars posed for photos and even handed out some autographs to the lucky patrons that also happened to be visiting. And Clark and Cardoso, who faced off in the NCAA women's basketball championship game earlier this month, also lit the Empire State Building in orange — the signature color of the league.

The WNBA draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can view the full draft order here and follow along with our live blog here for all the latest updates, news and highlights.

