2024 WNBA Draft: Full order for three-round draft that features Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
The 2024 WNBA Draft is here. After an exciting women's NCAA Tournament that set viewership records, some of college basketball's biggest stars will hear their names called in Brooklyn Monday night to play at the professional level.
The WNBA Draft has three rounds, all on Monday, with 36 selections in total for the 12 teams. Here's the order for each round:
First Round
Update: The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx have swapped picks, which is reflected in the updated draft order below.
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)
Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)
Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)
Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream, via Los Angeles Sparks)
Dallas Wings
Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles Sparks)
Second Round
Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks)
New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky)
Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics)
Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx)
Atlanta Dream
Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings)
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
Third Round
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky)
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
Atlanta Dream
Dallas Wings
Connecticut Sun
New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces
When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?
Date: Monday, April 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Cable: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
