2024 WNBA Draft: Full order for three-round draft that features Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

The 2024 WNBA Draft is here. After an exciting women's NCAA Tournament that set viewership records, some of college basketball's biggest stars will hear their names called in Brooklyn Monday night to play at the professional level.

The WNBA Draft has three rounds, all on Monday, with 36 selections in total for the 12 teams. Here's the order for each round:

First Round

Update: The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx have swapped picks, which is reflected in the updated draft order below.

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks) New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Cable: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

