Caitlin Clark gets revenge on LSU in 41-point performance, leads Iowa back to Final Four

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you think Caitlin Clark hasn’t been imagining this rematch with LSU, stewing about how close she’d come to a national championship and plotting her revenge on those who kept it from her, then you haven’t been paying attention.

Clark is a stone-cold baller, and not just because of the circus-shot 3-pointers she makes as if they’re free throws. That competitiveness everyone talks about and her hatred of losing? That’s been burning for a solid year now, and LSU felt its singe Monday night.

College basketball’s all-time leading scorer had a hand in just about everything Iowa did in the 94-87 win that wasn't nearly as close as the score indicated. She scored or assisted on all but seven of Iowa’s 32 field goals, finishing with 41 points and 12 assists and coming within three rebounds of a triple-double. Her body check of Angel Reese under the basket in the second quarter sent her nemesis from last year’s title game stumbling off the court and into a camera man, and Reese — and LSU — were never the same after.

Caitlin Clark's legacy goes far beyond what she has accomplished at Iowa.

But it was Clark’s intensity that decided this. She practically crackled with it, her eyes staring holes through the LSU players. Remember last year, when she waved off Raven Johnson in the win over then-unbeaten South Carolina in the Final Four? There was one sequence in the third quarter that was even more savage.

With LSU already reeling, Clark stepped in front of Flau’jae Johnson’s pass and stole it. She raced down the court and appeared as if she was going to pull up for another one of those logo 3s. Instead, she threaded the ball past Reese to Sydney Affolter, who laid the ball up and over Reese to put the Hawkeyes ahead 63-52 with 4:03 left in the quarter.

The rest of the Hawkeyes fed off Clark. She might be Iowa's super nova, but she got plenty of help. Kate Martin had 21 points and six rebounds, and helped run the hobbled Reese ragged with her fast breaks. Affolter kept up her super-sub performances, scoring 16 on 5-of-10 shooting.

Johnson tried to will her team back into the game, and LSU got within single digits early in the fourth quarter. But Clark made a 3-pointer from the concourse with 5:05 to play, putting Iowa up by 11 and effectively sealing the win.

Clark turned to the crowd at half-court and let out an almost primal scream, unleashing a year’s worth of rage and want.

Reese and LSU had bested her once. She wasn't about to let them do it again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark simmered for a year. Then she took out her rage on LSU