Angel Reese was injured in the second quarter of LSU's Elite Eight matchup against Iowa on Monday.

Reese contested a shot by Caitlin Clark and when she came down on the floor, she appeared to twist her right ankle as she stumbled toward the photographers and camera crews underneath the basket.

Reese then limped toward the LSU bench where team medical personnel began to look at her. The junior forward then walked over to use the workout bicycle before checking herself back into the game a few minutes later.

She was noticeably limping as she ran back and forth down the court.

Reese has 13 points and eight rebounds at halftime, but sat at the end of the second quarter after picking up her second foul.

The Baltimore native had a right ankle injury in the SEC tournament and showed up to the championship game against South Carolina in a walking boot. She had 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angel Reese injured in LSU's Elite Eight matchup against Iowa