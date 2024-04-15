With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Who Is Women’s College Basketball’s Most Marketable Star?

Women’s college basketball has never been hotter.

Last week, Nielsen reported the championship game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes — which aired on ESPN and ABC — had an estimated 18.9 million viewers. Nielsen stated it was the most watched women’s college basketball game ever.

More from Footwear News

ESPN also confirmed the South Carolina-Iowa matchup was the most viewed men’s or women’s college basketball game ever on its platforms.

What’s more, ESPN stated the three final games of the tournament, including the Final Four round and the championship game, averaged 13.8 million viewers, which was the most-viewed on record. Viewership for the three games, according to ESPN, was up 114 percent year-over-year and 299 percent over 2022.

The four teams that competed had several marketable stars with name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. For instance, Caitlin Clark of Iowa signed a NIL deal with Nike in October 2022. Also, South Carolina freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with Curry Brand — the Under Armour-backed label of NBA star Steph Curry — in March.

And UConn — the team that faced Iowa in the Final Four round — had several players with NIL deals on its roster. Paige Bueckers, for example, signed with Nike in September 2023, and also has a deal with StockX that was announced in November 2021. Plus, Aaliyah Edwards signed with Adidas in February, Caroline Ducharme joined women’s-only basketball shoe brand Moolah Kicks in October 2022 and Azzi Fudd signed with SC30 Inc. — the organization that is responsible for all of Curry’s off-court opportunities — in December 2021.

“Fans connect with basketball players through their footwear on the court. Sneaker brands have explicitly stated one of their top priorities is connecting with the woman consumer, while also wanting to capture the attention of young adults and capitalize on explosive moments in sports culture. I can’t think of a smarter way to accomplish all three than aligning with the women’s college basketball stars of today,” sneaker YouTuber TJ Keasal told FN. “These women offer authentic access to the target audiences they’re after because they’ve already won fans over with their skill set, personalities and relatability. For far too long, brand rosters for women’s basketball players have paled in comparison to men, yet the women’s game has arguably more star power and bigger names to capitalize on.”

Subria Whitaker, sports marketing consultant and founder of women’s sports initiative Grow The Game, added, “They have eyes, influence and engagement that will move the needle. Their followings have demonstrated time and time again that they are willing to show up, show out and spend money. They offer sneaker brands a unique and direct line to Gen X, Millennial, Gen Z and even Baby Boomer sports fans, community members, fashionistas, sneakerheads who are willing to answer their calls to action. Women’s basketball fans are practically begging for brands to pay attention to them, and today’s college stars are completely worth the check.”

Some of women’s college basketball’s top talent, however, will soon play in the WNBA. Clark, for instance, is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which will take place April 15. Other projected top picks in the draft include Edwards, Cameron Brink of Stanford (who was New Balance’s first-ever women’s basketball athlete), Reebok-backed Angel Reese of LSU and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, a Hey Dude ambassador.

Despite the amount of talent with NIL deals leaving college for the pros, insiders believe there are plenty of marketable stars that leading footwear brands should be paying attention to.

For Whitaker and Greydy Diaz, a journalist, host and producer who covers women’s sports, the next big marketable star is USC guard JuJu Watkins.

JuJu Watkins. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Citing her signature slicked-back bun, 745,000 followers on Instagram, ties to Los Angeles and undeniable talent on the court, Diaz believes the opportunities are endless for Watkins.

“After having a historic season, there is no doubt that JuJu Watkins is one of women’s college basketball’s next big marketable stars,” Diaz said of Watkins, who became the highest-scoring freshmen ever this past season with 920 points.

Diaz continued, “With JuJu being so young in her life and career, there is ample opportunity for her to continue building her brand while connecting with audiences through storytelling about her life and journey on and especially off the court.”

Though just a freshman, Watkins has already secured several NIL deals, including Celsius, Estée Lauder, NerdWallet and several more. For the footwear fan, the hooper has a NIL deal with Nike, which she signed in October 2022.

“Her charisma, level of play, style, versatility — and even her nickname — warrant consideration for any lifestyle, beauty, fashion, fragrance, athletic wear or sports brand marketing partnership she wants. Estée Lauder and Celsius are, and should be, just the beginning for her,” Whitaker explained. “She’s in the community, the gym and the record books while playing good, looking good, probably even smelling good and giving even better promotional content. Honestly, what more could any brand want or ask for?”

What’s more, Whitaker stated playing for USC, a school with countless sports legends including Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and others, is a tremendous asset. And the school’s ties to pop culture, specifically the 2000 film “Love & Basketball” starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, doesn’t hurt either.

Paige Bueckers (No. 5) being guarded by JuJu Watkins in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As for Keasal, aside from Watkins, she believes Bueckers could also be in the running for the title of today’s most marketable star.

“Her energy is infectious and the relationship she has with coach Geno Auriemma resonates with people as endearing, keeping one of the most decorated coaches young,” Keasal said. “Above all else, Paige’s undying community efforts and advocacy for women, especially underrepresented Black women in all spaces of the sport, from coverage to opportunity, makes her an impactful ambassador for continued progress.”

Specifically, Keasal cited Bueckers’ 2021 ESPY Award speech, where she used her time to celebrate and honor Black women.

“Paige is the ally and leader needed when others are silent,” Keasal said. “She is a powerful platform and voice for brands to market, especially with sneaker brands understanding their demographics and sneaker culture’s roots to Black culture. Her advocacy can open the doors for more Black women in college basketball to be covered and marketed as they deserve to be.”

Although Watkins and Bueckers are seemingly up next, there are several others in women’s college basketball that brands should get behind. Whitaker, Diaz and Keasal rattled off a lengthy list of names who have star potential, including Fulwiley (who won a championship with South Carolina in 2024), as well as incoming freshman Sarah Strong and Joyce Edwards, LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson (who has NIL deals with Puma and The Athlete’s Foot), UCLA guard Kiki Rice (who is Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete) and many others.

“Women’s college basketball isn’t going to skip a beat without Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark,” Diaz said. “They left their marks and we will continue to celebrate their journeys to the league, but there’s too much notable talent in the pipeline for us to not continue looking forward.”

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.