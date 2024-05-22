C.J. Bell set for a Rutgers football official visit later this month

C.J. Bell is set for an official visit to Rutgers football later this month. The three-star defensive back is a top 100 player in the nation at his position.

Bell is the No. 12 player in Connecticut in this current recruiting class according to 247Sports. He has an offer list that includes Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin in addition to Rutgers.

Also on Tuesday, Bell announced that he will be taking an official to Wisconsin.

In March, Bell told Rutgers Wire that he would be taking an official visit to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have made him a priority recruit as one of their top targets in the secondary.

He explained why Rutgers would be getting an official visit.

“They show the most love and loyalty and that’s big in my recruitment,” Bell told Rutgers Wire in March.

Rivals ranks Bell as the eighth-best player in Connecticut.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire