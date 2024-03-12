Charles ‘CJ’ Bell will take an official visit to Rutgers football in May

Charles ‘CJ’ Bell will be taking an official visit this May to Rutgers football, with the Connecticut standout citing a strong recruiting push from the Big Ten program.

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound defensive back for St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut), Bell is the No. 8 recruit in Connecticut in the 2025 class. He has been offered by Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers as well as several other programs.

The current Rutgers football recruiting class stands at three members, including four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba.

Bell said his visit to Rutgers will begin on May 31. He also will visit Minnesota on June 14.

“They show the most love and loyalty and that’s big in my recruitment,” Bell told Rutgers Wire on Monday.

In October, Bell took an unofficial visit to Rutgers for the game against Michigan State. That game was a huge moment for the Scarlet Knights season, with Rutgers mounting an epic comeback win against their Big Ten rival.

Rutgers, while playing the second-toughest schedule in college football, finished the season 7-6 and with a Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.

“Greg Schiano coming back is great for Rutgers,” Bell said following his October visit. “I’m from Boston (so) me and him talked a lot about the Patriots and the McCourty brothers.”

