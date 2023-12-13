BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia declares for 2024 NFL draft

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Another BYU star is NFL-bound.

Kingsley Suamataia has announced his intention to enter April’s draft, where he will almost certainly be regarded as one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects on the board.

“I am not a man of many words,” Suamataia wrote in a graphic posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Today, three words say it all: It. Is. Time.”

He continued, “It is time to take the next step and chase my dream of playing in the NFL ... It is time to honor the name on the back of my jersey and represent my parents, sisters, fiancée, and all my family. It is time to announce that I will be entering the 2024 NFL draft!”

Suamataia started on the Cougars offensive line for the past two seasons after transferring in from Oregon, playing 1,331 snaps between the left and right tackle positions. He earned second team All-Big 12 honors this year after being a second team Freshman All-American selection by The Athletic in 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder surrendered just two sacks in his BYU career, earning an 83.2 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. PFF graded Suamataia as the seventh-best Cougar on the offensive side of the ball this season with a 65.9 overall score.

“I just play like there’s no tomorrow,” Suamataia told PFF in June. “I have a lot of family that rely on me. So, each game means something to me. It’s something that’s inside of me. Once I cross those white lines, I’m locked in. There are no jokes, nothing. It’s just me versus you.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently ranks the Orem High product as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the coming draft class. A number of mock drafts have placed Suamataia in first-round territory, with NFL Mock Draft Database giving him a 49.1% chance of such a status.

Suamataia joins running back Aidan Robbins, tight end Isaac Rex and quarterback Kedon Slovis, among others, in BYU’s latest batch of NFL hopefuls, with a number of Cougars still deciding on whether to stay or go in the coming weeks.