BYU running back Aidan Robbins declares for 2024 NFL draft

BYU will be without another key contributor next season, as running back Aidan Robbins is taking his talents to the NFL.

Robbins announced Tuesday on social media that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL draft.

“Over the past few weeks in my quiet time I have been contemplating my future and what I would like it to look like,” Robbins shared in a graphic posted to X, the site formerly called Twitter. “While I have only been a part of this amazing program and family for a year, I can wholeheartedly say that it has been life changing. For as far back as I can remember, my dream has been to be a professional football player. BYU has helped me move one step closer to realizing that dream and I now believe it is within reach.

“For that reason, I would like to announce that I am forgoing my remaining college eligibility and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.”

Though plagued by wrist and rib issues during his time in Provo, Robbins proved productive when on the field for the Cougars, rushing for 485 yards at 4.8 yards per attempt across eight games in 2023.

He finished the season strong by averaging more than 100 yards at 6.54 per carry over the campaign’s final three weeks, including a valiant 182-yard effort in BYU’s near upset of No. 14 Oklahoma on Nov. 11.

Robbins arrived at BYU following a short stint at UNLV during which he posted 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground for the Rebels in 2022.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native began his college career with his hometown Cardinals from 2020-21, ultimately tallying 1,547 yards and 12 total scores across three schools in four years.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder will look to become the third consecutive Cougars running back to land in the NFL, following Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier and Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Brooks. Should he be selected in April, Robbins would be just the seventh BYU back drafted over the past four decades.

Robbins joins left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, tight end Isaac Rex and quarterback Kedon Slovis, among others, in BYU’s latest batch of NFL hopefuls, with a number of Cougars still mulling over their decisions on whether to stay or go in the coming weeks.