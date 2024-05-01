Burnley vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Great escape and top-six hopes collide at Turf Moor on Saturday when Burnley host Newcastle United (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Burnley have only lost once in their last eight Premier League outings, with two wins and six draws helping Vincent Kompany's Clarets collect 12 of their 24 season points since early March.

A surprise point versus Manchester United pulled the Clarets within a point of 18h-place Luton and two of 17th-place Nottingham Forest. They'll likely need something from Newcastle and Spurs before a final day against Forest, who have an easier run-in.

Newcastle are a point back of Manchester United in the race for sixth, but the Magpies have to be aware of Chelsea behind them, too.

Red-hot Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been phenomenal for Newcastle, who are still dealing with an extensive injury list that has especially damaged the mdifield.

Can they match fired-up and desperate Burnley on Saturday?

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed)

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (back), Matt Targett (achilles), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Miguel Almiron (knee), Fabian Schar (thigh)