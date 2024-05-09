Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo to undergo surgery for torn Achilles

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Thanasis Antetokounmpo — the Milwaukee teammate of and older brother to Giannis Antetokounmpo — must undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo played in garbage time of the Bucks' final playoff game — a Game 6 loss to the Pacers — and was fine. The injury happened during a workout this week, reports The Athletic.

The injury will keep Antetokounmpo from competing this summer with the Greek national team as it tries to qualify for one of the four remaining Olympic berths. With Giannis not playing for the Greek team last summer, Thanasis stepped into a larger role. He also will likely miss most — or more likely all — of next NBA season as well.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has been with the Bucks for five years and played 34 games this season. He has signed a series of one-year contracts with the Bucks to stay with the team — in addition to being close to his brother he is a team and fan favorite — and he was in line to do that again, but do the Bucks want to go that route now knowing he can't play for a year?

