Bruins visit the Maple Leafs with 2-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Maple Leafs -114, Bruins -106; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Bruins won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Brad Marchand led the Bruins with two goals.

Toronto is 12-14-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-26-10 overall. The Maple Leafs serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in league play.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall with a 20-6-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have gone 20-7-6 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 26 goals and 59 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Charlie Coyle has 25 goals and 35 assists for the Bruins. Marchand has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), William Nylander: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Derek Forbort: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.