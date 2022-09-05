The Browns have made a pair of corresponding moves after bringing in tight end Jessie James and offensive lineman Joe Haeg over the weekend.

Cleveland has waived guard Drew Forbes and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, according to multiple reports.

Forbes joined the Browns as a sixth-round pick in 2019. He appeared in two games as a rookie before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then missed the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Kunaszyk signed with Cleveland in August. He played 17 games with Washington over the last two seasons with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers in 2019.

With the two cuts, the Browns are back to 53 players on their active roster.

Browns waive Drew Forbes and Jordan Kunaszyk originally appeared on Pro Football Talk