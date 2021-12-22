Browns vs Packers midweek injury report: Multiple players on both sides not able practicing
Not surprising given the time of year but the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers both have some important players not practicing as of Wednesday. While the Browns continue to deal with COVID-19 issues with Greg Newsome II being added to the list, the team also got back Austin Hooper, Jacob Phillips, JoJo Natson and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Neither team is expected to be at full health for their Christmas Day matchup. Whether it is due to players on the reserve/COVID-19 list or injury-related concerns, both sides will be down players. The Wednesday Week 16 injury report gives a glimpse of the areas of concern for both teams.
Neither team practiced in person so each status is considered a projection:
Cleveland
Myles Garrett – DNP
Malik Jackson – DNP
John Johnson III – DNP
Harrison Bryant – Limited
J.C. Tretter – Limited
David Njoku – Limited
Denzel Ward – Limited
Sione Takitaki – Full participant
Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers – DNP
David Bakhtiari – DNP
Ty Summers – DNP
Malik Taylor – DNP
Billy Turner – DNP
Equanimeous St. Brown – Limited
Aaron Jones – Limited
Dominique Dafney – Limited
Josiah Deguara – Full participant
Amari Rodgers – Full participant
The biggest names are on top of the list with Garrett and Rodgers. Both are expected to play despite their injuries. Garrett just got hurt late in Week 15 while Rodgers has been dealing with his toe for a few weeks.
Bakhtiari is unlikely to play this week for the Packers.
We will keep you up to date on all the injuries going into Saturday’s matchup.