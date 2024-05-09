Browns release former 7th rounder Dawson Deaton with an injury designation

The Cleveland Browns have released interior offensive lineman Dawson Deaton with an injury designation, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

A seventh round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas Tech, Deaton has never seen live action in an NFL game (not even preseason) due to mounting injuries.

Deaton also suffered a season-ending injury a year ago and was waived with an injury designation. However, he cleared unclaimed waivers and landed back on the Browns’ injured reserve.

With plenty of depth along the interior of their offensive line with Michael Dunn, 2023 sixth round pick Luke Wypler, veteran center Brian Allen, and now undrafted rookie Jacob Sundell as well, it will be interesting to see how the Browns use their open roster spot with rookie minicamp set to begin on Friday and run through the weekend.

We wish Deaton nothing but the best of luck as he enters year three of his NFL career, seeking to get healthy.

