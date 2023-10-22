Browns rally past Colts with Deshaun Watson sidelined after questionable late penalties set up go-ahead TD

The Cleveland Browns forced four turnovers and blocked a kick on Sunday.

Then they got a big break from some questionable penalties in a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They did so with Deshaun Watson on the sideline after their starting quarterback hit his head on the turf in the first half and left the game.

Late flags set up game-winning score

The Colts appeared to have a win wrapped up when E. J. Speed strip-sacked backup Browns quarterback P.J. Walker with 15 seconds remaining while Indianapolis held a 38-33 lead. But an illegal-contact penalty on a play downfield negated the turnover.

Brutal finish for the Colts against the Browns.



E.J. Speed strip sacks P.J. Walker. DeForest Buckner recovers, apparently clinching the game.



But Darrell Baker is penalized for illegal contact, negating the turnover and giving the Browns a first down.

Cornerback Darrell Baker was flagged for contact with Browns receiver Amari Cooper near the goal line. The contact was marginal and didn't make an impact on the turnover in the backfield. But officials deemed it worthy of a flag that gave the Browns a first down.

Then a questionable pass interference penalty on a ball thrown through the back of the end zone set Cleveland up with first-and-goal from the one-yard line.

This shouldn't have been ruled pass interference due to the pass being uncatchable.

Baker again drew the flag, this time for contact with Donovan Peoples-Jones in the back of the end zone. There was certainly contact, but the ball was uncatchable. Peoples-Jones didn't have a reasonable chance to make a play on the ball in bounds.

The Browns failed to convert on their first three tries, but broke through with a Kareem Hunt touchdown to take a 39-38 lead. The ensuing Colts drive ended with turnover over on a Gardner Minshew fumble, securing the Cleveland win.

Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns in Cleveland's win over Indianapolis. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Reuters) (USA Today Sports / reuters)

The win capped a wild day for Cleveland's defense which saw Myles Garrett force two fumbles on strip sacks of Gardner Minshew and block a Colts field-goal attempt — all before halftime. The plays ultimately led to 17 points for the Browns, allowing them to take a 27-21 lead into halftime despite the injury to Watson, who played poorly before leaving the game in the first quarter after hitting the back of his head on the turf.

While the Browns made big plays on defense, they also surrendered 456 yards of offense to the Colts, who mounted two 75-yard touchdown drives in the second half. The second needed just two plays as Minshew found Michael Pittman Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown strike on second down that gave the Colts a 38-33 lead with 5:38 remaining.

Take it away, MPJ.



📺 CBS



pic.twitter.com/fuFNop92SU — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 22, 2023

Multiple would-be Browns tacklers failed to take down Pittman on his catch-and-run to the end zone. The miscues almost cost the Browns the game before they secured the win with the 80-yard go-ahead drive aided by the late penalties..

Watson injured again

Watson left the game after the back of his head bounced off the turf late in the first quarter. The Browns never officially ruled him out, but he remained sidelined for the rest of the game

The injury took place on a third-down play. Watson was under pressure from the Colts' pass rush and threw an incomplete pass downfield. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hit Watson as he released the ball. Watson landed on his back, and the back of his helmet hit the turf. He remained on the ground on his back for several moments before walking off the field.

WOW: Here is the play where Deshaun Watson got injured, he gets shoved to the ground really hard by the defender and his head slams extremely hard



😳pic.twitter.com/KIIsLYQrPL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023

The Browns punted on their next snap, and Watson went into the sideline medical tent. After the Browns forced a turnover on the next Colts possession, Walker led Cleveland's offense back on the field.

Watson watched on the sideline as Walker led a short touchdown drive to tie the game at 14-14. He then entered the sideline medical tent for a second time for further evaluation. CBS reported that Watson cleared a concussion test, but he remained on the sideline through the first half. Watson sat in the second half amid reports that head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't want to risk further injury to his starting quarterback.

Stefanski reiterated after the game that Watson's "our starter moving forward" including next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's always going to be my decision to protect our players," he explained.

Sunday was Watson's first game back after he missed two games with a rotator cuff injury on his throwing shoulder. He was 1-of-5 for 5 passing yards with an interception before leaving the game.