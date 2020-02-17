Browns cut T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush

Linebacker Adarius Taylor isn’t the only veteran the Browns are cutting loose on Monday.

Shortly after word of Taylor’s release surfaced, the Browns confirmed it with an announcement that included word of three other moves as well. The team has also released cornerback T.J. Carrie, tight end Demetrius Harris and guard Eric Kush.

Carrie signed a four-year contract in Cleveland in 2018 and started 14 of the 32 games he played over two years with the team. He had 52 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last year.

Harris signed a two-year deal with the team as a free agent last March. He had 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Browns. Kush started seven times while appearing in every game for Cleveland last year.

The four moves free up more than $13 million in cap space and leave less than $4 million in dead money for the coming season.